Joe was such a kind , good hearted friend, one of the first to befriend me years ago at the cattle sale . He always went out of his way to visit with me and ask how my parents were doing . Always had a smile and always a very positive person. We will truly miss such a good friend .Katie you and Joe made such a good loving couple , You and Joe were a good example of what 2 people can make together if you work hard , respect , and truly Love one another . I hope all of the good memories you made together help you through this very hard time . I send you our heartfelt sympathy , and pray god will ease your pain , and you find comfort in knowing others are mourning and praying with you at this most difficult time. God Bless you and your family . Love , Your Friends , Vicky and Kelly

Vicky Kramer

Friend