Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Sargent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Sargent


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John A. Sargent Obituary
John A. Sargent
September 27, 1945 - February 13, 2019
John A. Sargent passed in peace at his home in Darrington WA on February 13th 2019. John was born on September 27th 1945 in Evanston Illinois. He is a decorated Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy from 1966-1970 and had a strong love for his country, family, friends and animals. After serving in the Navy John worked for the Union Pacific Rail Road in Idaho and retired after over 30 years of dedicated work. John is also a life time member of the Elks #1389 club for over 50 years. John had a kind heart and a loving soul. He enjoyed fishing, working outside, going to Burning Man with his friends, riding four wheelers and his Harley; all things nature! He is survived by his wife Vianne and many friends and family who love him.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.