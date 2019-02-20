|
John A. Sargent
September 27, 1945 - February 13, 2019
John A. Sargent passed in peace at his home in Darrington WA on February 13th 2019. John was born on September 27th 1945 in Evanston Illinois. He is a decorated Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy from 1966-1970 and had a strong love for his country, family, friends and animals. After serving in the Navy John worked for the Union Pacific Rail Road in Idaho and retired after over 30 years of dedicated work. John is also a life time member of the Elks #1389 club for over 50 years. John had a kind heart and a loving soul. He enjoyed fishing, working outside, going to Burning Man with his friends, riding four wheelers and his Harley; all things nature! He is survived by his wife Vianne and many friends and family who love him.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019