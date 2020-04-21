|
|
John A Thompson
1944~2020
November 30, 1944 – April 16, 2020
John Addison Thompson 75, of Boise, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 30, 1944 in Dallas, TX to William Courtney Thompson and Anna Lou (Rife) Thompson. He and his wife Sandy moved to Boise in 1990. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer and Scientist at Hewlett Packard for 22 years, prior to that he worked at IBM in Lexington, Kentucky for 18 years, but above all else, he was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.
John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Ann Thompson, his children Kimberly Brooks, Karen Henderson and James Thompson. His brother Jim Thompson, his nephews John and Greg Thompson and his grandchildren Brooke, Claira, Campbell and Carson.
John enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, camping, skiing and gardening, but mostly took great pride and pleasure enjoying his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 21, 2020