John Alfred Roedel
July 26, 1932 - November 23, 2020
Boise, Idaho - John Alfred Roedel died November 23, 2020, while residing in the Community Living Center of the Boise VA Hospital. John was a loving father and grandfather who always enjoyed hard work. He never worked harder than he did when he was on a golf course, where he spent from 2 to 4 days a week, 18 to 36 holes a day. John was born July 26, 1932, in Spokane, WA, to Lawrence John Roedel and Myrtle Regina Seagrand. His older sister, Mary Agnes Roedel (Bohn), preceded him in death in 2013.
He grew up in Baker City, OR, and graduated from Baker High School in 1950. Soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He served a tour in Korea during the Korean War, where he served as a weatherman stationed at Kimpo Air Base. After the war, he returned home and married his earthly and eternal love, Edythe Hendrickson. Their union was later sealed for eternity in the Cardston, Alberta temple. Four children were born to John and Edythe: Ann Elizabeth Roedel of Richland, WA; Nancy Rae Roedel of Caldwell, ID, and her two children: Caroline (James) and Courtney (Berto); Cyrus Roedel (Kaylene) of Boise, ID, and their five children: Cyrus Jr. (Erin), Marshall (Helen), Spencer (Shaun), Esther and Mary; and Ellen Bishop (David) of Lake Orion, MI, and their eight children: Anna (Richard), Ben (Lynnelle), Maddie (Garrett), Clara, John, Nathan, Lydia and Eli. He had one great-grandchild, Alice Nirabanguka Hitimana-Roedel.
He loved serving as a ministering brother in The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saint wards where he lived. He was especially attentive to the children of the families he taught and established strong relationships with them, recognizing their birthdays with an ice cream cake. John and Edythe served temple missions at the Nauvoo and Boise temples.
He worked in the nuclear power industry, where he began as a control room operator and eventually became the Quality Assurance Manager for the Palo Verde Nuclear plant near Phoenix, Arizona.
He also enjoyed woodworking and home and yard tasks. Mostly, he enjoyed his family.
Private family services will be held Mon., Dec. 7, at 11:00am. Livestreaming of the service can be accessed at relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/John-Roedel
