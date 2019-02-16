John Anacabe

1947-2019

A fifth-generation Idahoan, I was born in Boise 9-21-47 and died 2-13-19.Early years included kids' games in the neighborhood and at Elm Grove Park. It was during this time that I met my future wife, Nancy, whose family lived four houses from mine. Junior/Senior High School years brought water and snow skiing, football and basketball games, dances and weekend pizza with friends. I graduated from Bishop Kelly in 1965 where I wrestled, played baseball, was on the ski team and served on the student council. For the next 4-5 years I added teaching ski lessons and coaching little league baseball to my activities. College was a five-year journey between Boise and State and Idaho where I was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. For many years I was passionate about fishing mountain lakes around McCall and Ketchum, sometimes hiking and sometimes riding one of my off-road motorcycles. Cars have always been a part of my life: muscle cars, '60s Corvettes, Porsches, and BMWs (two currently).

Banking was my occupation of choice from January 1970 until retiring January 2007 as VP/Mgr McCall Washington Federal. During this period my son Nik was born in 1976. In 2001 I married Nancy and her sons Scott and Chad became part of our blended family. After retiring, Nancy and I bought a second home in Rancho Mirage, CA where we spent many wonderful days with family and friends.

I am survived by the love of my life, Nancy, son Nik and his family, stepsons Scott Hiner and Chad Hiner and their families, sister Linda and her family and Nancy's brother Carl and his wife Mary.

There will be no services. I don't like to be the center of attention.

