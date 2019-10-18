Home

John Arthur White


1953 - 2019
John Arthur White Obituary
John A. White
August 8, 1953 - October 5, 2019
Born at US Naval Station Argentia, New Foundland to Vivian G and Allan C White. John graduated from Capital High School, Boise, 1971 and proudly served 8 years in the US Navy aboard the USS Michigan and USS Richard B Russell. He was later employed at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as an electrical repairman and crane operator. John passed October 5, 2019 in Port Orchard, WA and leaves behind his much loved sons Michael P and Joseph R White and their families, Pennsylvania; sisters Pamela K Walton, Juneau, AK; and Kathryn A Marshall, Nine Mile Falls, WA; and one brother Richard S White, Niceville, FL as well as 7 grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. John's passion was riding his Harleys wherever the road led. He will be missed greatly. A private memorial gathering was held October 13, 2019.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019
