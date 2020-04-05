|
John H. Baldwin
1930 - 2020
John Howard Baldwin passed away peacefully at his home in Boise Idaho on March 26th 2020 of natural causes at the age of 89, with his children by his side. John was born May 25, 1930 in Emmett, Idaho. He was the son of Matthew and Ethel Baldwin and one of nine siblings.
John was raised in Emmett, finished high school and married the love of his life, Sylvia (Evelyn) Willingham on July 13, 1950. John and Evelyn stayed married for 69 years till her passing on January 11, 2020. They had 2 sons. Michael and Jack. John drove a laundry delivery truck that ran from Boise to McCall Idaho. Tried his hand at logging and then started working at the Emmett Safeway grocery store. Also worked a time as the assistant manager for the Emmett branch of The First Security Bank. He was part of the Emmett Volunteer Fire Dept. He moved the family to Payette Idaho where he worked for short time selling life insurance and finally moved to Boise and started to work again at Safeway. He enjoyed the grocery business and retired from Safeway and with 2 partners purchased Main and Fifth Market in Boise. He sold the business and still wanting to work started a lawn mowing business in which he finally fully retired in 2000.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael, his wife Dawn and Jack. Siblings, Anita Marie Tuttle, Gerald Bruce Baldwin, Marilyn Margret Campbell, Donald Eugene Baldwin and Doris May Pottenger. He has 3 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 7 great- grandsons, 2 great-granddaughters, 1 great-great grandson and 1 great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Ethel Baldwin. Siblings, Ana Lee Drake, Matthew (Bud) William Baldwin and Darrell Boyd Baldwin.
John was a loving husband and caring father. He was soft spoken, with a smile and had a big heart for anyone in need. He could always be depended on and held high family values. He spent his life as an honest and hardworking person with a willingness to help when needed. He was the (Rock) of the family and will be forever missed.
Local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Emmett. No services are planned at this time. Private inurnment will be held at the Emmett Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020