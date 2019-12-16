Home

Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel
1205 West Bannock Street
Boise, ID 83702
(208) 343-6493
Vigil
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel
1205 West Bannock Street
Boise, ID 83702
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
811 S Latah St
Boise, ID
John Burke Obituary
John Burke (86), of Boise, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Shaw Mountain of Cascadia. A vigil for John will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Summer's Funeral Home, 1205 W Bannock St. from 5 pm to 7 pm. His funeral mass begins at 11:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 811 S Latah St, Boise with lunch to follow. John will be interred at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
John's obituary here:
https://summersfuneral.com/tribute/details/162197/John-Burke/obituary.html#tribute-start
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 16, 2019
