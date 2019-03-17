Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Kuna High School Performing Arts Center
Deer Flat Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Beverage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clayton Beverage


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN CLAYTON BEVERAGE
John Clayton Beverage, Kuna, Idaho, passed into eternity March 9, 2019. John was born December 3, 1985 and lived all his life with his family in Kuna.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Reta Himes, Mary Beverage, and cherished Uncle John Montoure.
He is survived by parents, Steve and Jackie, siblings, Andre, Cherie Beverage Schmitz (Curtis), Chad (Ashley), grandpa Ray, aunts Karen and Sandy, uncles Pat and William (Terrie Havis), nephews Christian, Kyle and Mathias and nieces Gillian and Paige, as well as great aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
A memorial celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kuna High School Performing Arts Center on Deer Flat Road. A luncheon of John's favorite foods will follow. A memorial fund in the name of John C. Beverage has been established at Idaho Central Credit Union, any branch.
A complete life sketch may be found at www.aldenwaggoner.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now