JOHN CLAYTON BEVERAGE
John Clayton Beverage, Kuna, Idaho, passed into eternity March 9, 2019. John was born December 3, 1985 and lived all his life with his family in Kuna.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Reta Himes, Mary Beverage, and cherished Uncle John Montoure.
He is survived by parents, Steve and Jackie, siblings, Andre, Cherie Beverage Schmitz (Curtis), Chad (Ashley), grandpa Ray, aunts Karen and Sandy, uncles Pat and William (Terrie Havis), nephews Christian, Kyle and Mathias and nieces Gillian and Paige, as well as great aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
A memorial celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kuna High School Performing Arts Center on Deer Flat Road. A luncheon of John's favorite foods will follow. A memorial fund in the name of John C. Beverage has been established at Idaho Central Credit Union, any branch.
A complete life sketch may be found at www.aldenwaggoner.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019