John C. "Joe" Conway
John C. "Joe" Conway, 92, of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home of natural causes. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. At his request, no services will be held.
Joe was born on July 13, 1927 in Berlin, New Hampshire to Henry Phillip Conway and Frances Cecilia Marshall Conway. After graduating high school in 1945, Joe enlisted in the Air Force and served his country in WWII. After the war he enrolled and later graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New Hampshire. On January 15, 1955 he married Elaine Allen. They had two daughters, Judy and Cynthia. He retired from Morrison Knudsen Corp. in 1989 after 36 years of service.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and one sister, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Judy (Brad) LaBar, and Cynthia Conway; grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsey) LaBar, Lauren (Michael) Levine, and Skyelar Kaserman; and great grandchildren Jace, Kellan, and Poppy LaBar.
Memorials are suggested to the Boise Rescue Mission, Idaho Humane Society or a charity of your choice.
Thanks go to Heart 'n Home Hospice, Anna, Joy, Adrianne, and Mark. Special thanks go to Dr. Gretchen Kohler.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 24, 2020.