John (Jan) CusimanoJohn (Jan) Cusimano, 88, passed away, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his apartment in Boise, Idaho of natural causes.Jan was born September 7, 1931 in Utica, New York to Ida R. Whipper. He met his wife, Shirley while stationed at Mtn. Home Airforce Base. They married October 5, 1952 and after 62 years of marriage he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley.Jan and Shirley had three daughters, Leslie (Terry) Voyles, Jana Lee (Dan) Zillner and Melanie Braum. He had two grandsons, Bart (Mandi) Zillner and Alex Braum; and two great grandsons, Jackson and Cohen Zillner.Dad was a physicist at the INEL for 37 years. He was a proud veteran and president of the AEC Sportsman Club for many years. Our dad was a true fisherman at heart. Dads favorite fishing companion was his wife, Shirley (Mom). Spending hours fishing (not always catching) was his favorite past time, which he enjoyed his entire life.Dad, you are loved and missed.