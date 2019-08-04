|
John Danell Sullivan
July 19, 1937-July 22, 2019
John Danell Sullivan, 82, passed away July 22, 2019 at his son's home in Caldwell, ID of natural causes. No services will be held per his wishes. John asked that anyone that knew him, to take memories and cherish them amongst yourselves.
John was born on July 19, 1937 in Beaumont, Ca. to Artie William and Edith Evelyn (Craver) Sullivan. Their hometown was Banning, Ca. The youngest of five children and being the only boy made him the "Special One" in the eyes of the family.
After graduating from Banning High School in 1956 he followed in the family business. A.W. Sullivan & Son, had two dump trucks that transported sand and gravel in the local area. In 1958, John married his High School sweet heart, Linda O'Connor (Fahy). While they were married, they had two Children, Lesli Jo and John L. After the marriage ended, John married again in 1970 to the second love of his life Francis Wigger (Schatz) of Sullivan, Mo. Francis had two children, Rick Wigger and Debbie Koch (Wigger).
John continued in the Trucking industry and was a member of the Teamsters and devoting his life to Trucking. He worked for Atlantic Richfield (ARCO)/British Petroleum (BP) hauling petroleum products out of the Colton, Ca terminal for thirty four years until his retirement in 2002. John took pride in his driving career by accumulating over a Million Miles of Safe Driving.
John was preceded in death by both of his parents Edith E. and Artie W. Sullivan, his sisters, Barbra Kinford, Betty Whisenand, Patsy Schatz, his brother in laws, Don Kinford, Charlie Schatz and Marion Whisenand, his nieces, Glenda Hammett and Carole Jean Hammett, his stepson Rick Wigger, his wife, Francis Sullivan (Schatz), his daughter, Lesli Jo Meger (Sullivan)
John is survived by his sister, Verdean Werder of Wailuku, HI, Son, John L (Siobhan) Sullivan of Caldwell, ID and step daughter, Debbie (Kent) Koch of Sullivan, MO. John had eleven Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
John met a lot of great friends after moving to Idaho in 2005. His very outgoing personality would always make people laugh and he enjoyed anything with "Wheels". Both always put a big smile on his face.
