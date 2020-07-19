John Dewey Bowman

1946-2020

John Dewey Bowman "Joe", 74 years old, of McCall, Idaho passed away on July 5th, 2020, in a motorcycle accident on Council Mountain.

Joe was born in Emmett, Idaho on January 27th, 1946. He graduated from Emmett High School, then went to college at University of Idaho and finished his Bachelor's degree at Boise State University.

The love of his life was Vicki Bowman, to whom he was married for 51 ½ wonderful years. They were married on January 4th, 1969.

Joe worked for the State of Idaho for 30 years and after retirement he took up auctioneering and also volunteered for the Payette Water District, serving on the board. He lived life to the fullest – his passions were golfing, roping, white water rafting, skiing (including snow cat), motorcycle riding, morel hunting, wood working, kayaking and cooking for his family. He was even in the process of remodeling a Harlow school bus into an RV.

Riding horses in the Idaho backcountry as a boy made his knowledge of the lakes, rivers and mountains in the Idaho wilderness extensive. No task was too tall for him - he even volunteered in Nicauragua, where he reroofed an orphanage. He also co-owned the St Chapelle Winery, which started in Emmett.

Joe and Vicki's adventures included traveling to Wellton, AZ, New Mexico and Mexico, all stemming from a honeymoon debacle on a Greyhound Bus, which led to 51 ½ years of marriage. They finally settled down in McCall, their favorite place. They also built several homes throughout the years, hammers in hands, being a shining example for their kids and grandkids.

He had a great group of friends. They ran the gamut from horse packing in the Big Horn Craigs to golfing. His nickname from them was "Bump". They rafted for several years on many Idaho rivers, including the Middle Fork, Main and lower Salmon Rivers, Hells Canyon, the Owyhee (middle and lower sections), the Bruneau and the Payette Rivers. For several years, he and his friends went to Alaska on fishing and white water trips on the Talkeetna and Talachulitna.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Vicki Bowman; his daughters, Nicole Lockwood and Nerida jones and son in law Steve Lockwood; his sister Colleen Bicandi; and his two grandchildren, Bow Jones and Phoenix Jones.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and Dewey Bowman; his sister, Marilyn Lorenzen; and his brother, Jim Goodwin.

Joe was a strong, honest, hard-working, adventurous and fun-loving man who would do anything for his family and he will live in our hearts forever.

No services will be held. If you would like to donate to a cause in his honor please mail to Payette Lakes Ski Club, PO Box 442, McCall, Idaho 83638.

Please raise your glass to one of the greatest men known.



