John E. Boehm
1943-2020
John E. Boehm was born in San Francisco, CA on August 14, 1943 to William Leroy Boehm and Geneva (Byers) Boehm. He passed away, Saturday May 2nd in his home surrounded by family.
Dad grew up in Indian Valley, ID before joining the Navy in 1962. He was assigned to the USS Topeka as a gunners mate, missiles. While in the Navy, John met his future wife, Patricia Lind, at a USO dance in California. Mom and Dad married on March 18, 1967 in Palos Verdes, CA. They were happily married for 53 years. Dad and Mom moved to Eagle, ID where they raised four kids in the house they built in the hills north of Boise and Eagle. "Close enough to town for Mom and far enough away for Dad", as they always put it.
Dad was a golf course superintendent at many golf courses in the Boise area for 33 years. He also created and maintained the Foxtail Golf Course on Chinden Boulevard and River Birch Golf Course near Star. Around 2008, Dad retired to focus on his wife, grandkids and mountain property.
Dad was also a volunteer fire fighter and EMT at the Eagle Fire Department for 19 years. The fire department became a passion for Dad. He saw it as a way to make a difference in his community and to give back.
Dad was a wonderful husband and father and always made time to be at all of his kids events including help coaching soccer when all 4 kids were in it at once and being a Boy Scout leader. He also enjoyed woodcarving, teasing his friends and family and playing practical jokes on others. Special interests included firefighting, grandchildren and building anything he could think of from a home addition to a chariot used for his grandsons' 4H project of training sheep.
John is survived by his wife, Pat, children: Roy (Kristin), Jenny, Alex (Valerie), and Eben Boehm and 12 grandchildren: Corey, Lea, Marcus, Ethan, Melinda, Savik, Logan, Henry, Eleanor, John, Tanner and Quinn. He is also survived by his sister, Myrna Richards, and his brother, Larry Boehm.
There will be a drive through memorial service at Eagle Fire Station #1 on Tuesday, May 12th at 2 PM.
To read a full obituary please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor. www.boowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 10, 2020.