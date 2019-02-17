John Edward Kelly Sr.

2.11.1943 - 2.10.2019

John died, at peace, after a brief illness on Feb. 10, 2019, at his home in Ontario, Or. surrounded by his family. he was born Feb. 11, 1943 in Payette, Idaho to John W. and Ruth (Hunt). he joined two sisters Dorothy (Peer) and Janice (Boyack). A few years later he was joined by two brothers Donald and Steve.

John loved to hunt and fish and had a treasure trove of stories to go along with the adventures. he enjoyed sharing them with just about anyone who would listen, especially his children and grandchildren. He loved the mountains and all they had to offer.

He grew up in the Boise Valley, and after a brief time of living in Washington he couldn't wait to get back home. He did love the fishing for steelhead and salmon until Mt. St. Helens blew and ruined his holes!

In 1962 he sauntered into the Howdy Partner Drive=-in and teased a Montana girl about a date so often that six weeks later they were married. Thus began the journey of years, and another treasure trove of stories!

John was a self-taught heavy equipment operator and retired from Western Construction with various jobs in between. he was also a successful business owner of Countryside Poultry Processing along with his wife and family. He sold the business in 2018 to retire to his farming.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Kelly, sister Janice (Boyack) & brother Donald.

Survivors include his wife Gera (Gerry), children, Peggy (Steve)White, Donna (Riebold), Laura (Chris) Salisbury, John E. Jr. (Adrianna), Rebekah (Gerald) Storey. 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He will be truly missed and forever loved. We know you will be watching over us Papa until we see you again.

Graveside services to held at Dry Creek Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., March 23rd, 2019, with a Celebration of Life to follow starting at 4:00 p.m. at 633 2nd Ave. South, Payette, Idaho 83617.

The Kelly family would like to thank Heart 'N Home for the compassion and care provided in our time of need.

Arrangements are under the directions Lienkemper Chapel, Ontario. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary