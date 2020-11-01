JOHN FREDRIC CHRISTENSEN

1935 – 2020

John Fredric Christensen, 85, passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020, surrounded by those whom he loved and who loved him in return. He is survived by his "angel wife" Linda Kay (Petersen) and five of his six children: Jennifer (Michael Purdy), John, Don (Kristi), James (Patricia), and Joseph (Jennifer); 24 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. As we tearfully mourned his passing with whispered "there he goes", he was warmly greeted with cries of "here he comes" from his parents Fredric Nephi and Elizabeth Hamilton Glade Christensen, his brother Gilbert, and his daughter lost in infancy, Laura Elizabeth.

John was born February 6, 1935, in Salt Lake City, attended East High School where he was on the varsity basketball team, and University of Utah where he earned his Masters of Social Work degree, his life's occupation being a wonderful social worker. He was given the honor of "Favorite Guy of Alpha Chi" (Omega) where John and Linda met.

They married for all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple, September 8, 1961, 59 years ago. John's stated goal was to "maintain a cheerful and optimistic attitude", which he accomplished completely in his quiet, polite, happy, unassuming, and joking way. No matter how he actually felt, when asked he would always say "100%". John was an outdoorsman, loving to camp, fish, hike, being a scoutmaster (and Eagle Scout), and spending time with his family. He served in the Utah Air National Guard.

His passion was flying and talking about his own airplanes and interesting flights he had done, especially into the mountains of Idaho where he would sleep under the wing next to a river. John was the rock upon which his family could always rely; encountering challenges their first thought was "I need to talk to Dad". He described his home construction projects as "just short of perfect". The life he led "just short of perfect" is closer to perfection than any of us can ever hope to achieve. John's faith was unwavering.

As a life-long active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints he magnified many leadership positions and two full-time missions; the Central States Mission as a young man and the Singapore Mission with Linda where they had great success in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with others – especially in Pakistan. His sons and many of his grandsons and granddaughters have followed his example by also serving missions. John has left a legacy of love, service, and kindness that will perpetuate through generations. He was proud of his family and took every opportunity to tell them of his pride in them and love for them. Our goal is to continue to make him proud. We are glad that he is now truly "100%".

We thank family, friends, Canyon Hospice, and Suli for their interest and care. A private graveside service was held Saturday, October 31st , at 11 am at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store