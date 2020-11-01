1/1
John Fredric Christensen
JOHN FREDRIC CHRISTENSEN
1935 – 2020
John Fredric Christensen, 85, passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020, surrounded by those whom he loved and who loved him in return. He is survived by his "angel wife" Linda Kay (Petersen) and five of his six children: Jennifer (Michael Purdy), John, Don (Kristi), James (Patricia), and Joseph (Jennifer); 24 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. As we tearfully mourned his passing with whispered "there he goes", he was warmly greeted with cries of "here he comes" from his parents Fredric Nephi and Elizabeth Hamilton Glade Christensen, his brother Gilbert, and his daughter lost in infancy, Laura Elizabeth.
John was born February 6, 1935, in Salt Lake City, attended East High School where he was on the varsity basketball team, and University of Utah where he earned his Masters of Social Work degree, his life's occupation being a wonderful social worker. He was given the honor of "Favorite Guy of Alpha Chi" (Omega) where John and Linda met.
They married for all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple, September 8, 1961, 59 years ago. John's stated goal was to "maintain a cheerful and optimistic attitude", which he accomplished completely in his quiet, polite, happy, unassuming, and joking way. No matter how he actually felt, when asked he would always say "100%". John was an outdoorsman, loving to camp, fish, hike, being a scoutmaster (and Eagle Scout), and spending time with his family. He served in the Utah Air National Guard.
His passion was flying and talking about his own airplanes and interesting flights he had done, especially into the mountains of Idaho where he would sleep under the wing next to a river. John was the rock upon which his family could always rely; encountering challenges their first thought was "I need to talk to Dad". He described his home construction projects as "just short of perfect". The life he led "just short of perfect" is closer to perfection than any of us can ever hope to achieve. John's faith was unwavering.
As a life-long active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints he magnified many leadership positions and two full-time missions; the Central States Mission as a young man and the Singapore Mission with Linda where they had great success in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with others – especially in Pakistan. His sons and many of his grandsons and granddaughters have followed his example by also serving missions. John has left a legacy of love, service, and kindness that will perpetuate through generations. He was proud of his family and took every opportunity to tell them of his pride in them and love for them. Our goal is to continue to make him proud. We are glad that he is now truly "100%".
We thank family, friends, Canyon Hospice, and Suli for their interest and care. A private graveside service was held Saturday, October 31st , at 11 am at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
I am honored to know John and his family and to call them friends. Some of my words for John are graceful, gracious, kind, curious, adventurous, fun, courageous, principled, spiritual. I’m so glad to have known him and honored to be counted among his many friends. I miss him already.
Gordon D, Lyman
Friend
October 30, 2020
John will be missed by many. I remember him and Linda coming to my home and making apricot chutney for me when my tree had a bounteous crop of delicious fruit. They are truly a near perfect couple.



Myrna Livsey
October 30, 2020
Comfort Planter
Diane Daley
October 29, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
a loved one
October 29, 2020
He was the finest example of true Christian living that I have ever seen. I will miss him deeply, but rejoins in the fond memories I have of “Bro. 100%.”
A. Dennis Mead
Friend
