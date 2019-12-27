|
|
John Henry Gearrey
1941 - 2019
John Henry Gearrey, 78, of Nampa, Idaho passed away Monday December 16th surrounded by his family and loved ones.
John was born on September 10, 1941 in Gardiner, Maine to Lillian and John Gearrey where he was 1 of 9 children. Growing up, he and his family moved several times throughout the US. During a visit to Boise, Idaho in 1961, John met his future wife Sarah. John was soon drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany for 2 years. On February 29th, 1964 John and Sarah wed, had two beautiful girls, and moved to California. After a brief stay in California they decided to move back to Boise. They soon had a son, and lived in their beloved home until 2004. Their last move was to Nampa, Idaho in the spring of 2004, where they remained, enjoying visits from children, grandchildren, and friends.
John's career started with Trust Joist International. He loyally gave 18 years of hard work until they closed the doors. During his time at Trust Joist he received several innovator awards due to his creative and out of the box way of thinking. After Trust Joist he finished his career at Micron Technology, where he spent 15 years before retiring in 2009.
John enjoyed working on old cars, getting away to their cabin in the mountains for some peace and quiet, as well as a good fishing trip. Spending time with family and friends is what he enjoyed and was truly blessed with. Always one to lend a hand and be there for anyone in need, he was a wonderful, selfless, caring husband, father, grandfather and friend. He spent his final days in the care of the loving staff at the Cottages in Nampa.
John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sarah Lynne Gearrey: along with his 3 children; Tammie Johnson of Meridian, ID, Toni Vardeman of Star, ID & Thomas Gearrey of Nampa, ID; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild as well as his sister; Joyce DeVinaspre of Boise, ID.
John was laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, January 3rd at All Valley Funeral Home & Cremation, 1538 11th Ave. N, Nampa, Id 83687. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to an Alzheimers charity to help continue John's fight.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 27, 2019