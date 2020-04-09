Home

John Joseph Greene


1932 - 2020
John Joseph Greene Obituary
John Joseph Greene
1932-2020
John Joseph Greene, 87, of Meridian ID died from natural causes on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Born September 29, 1932 in Chicago, he was the son of John and Cora (Moody) Greene. In 1953 he married Jean Elizabeth Sarlin (1933-2003); in 1990 he married Mary Drewett
Mr. Greene was a highly skilled carpenter for most of his life. He designed and built a home for his family of eight in Friendship WI in 1970, but his specialty was custom finish work. He also served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed his dogs, spending Sundays at church, playing cards, woodworking, restoring old pickup trucks (known for his Dodges), collecting guns and carpentry tools, bowling, and especially fishing and hunting at the cabin he built in the mountainous wilderness near Lowman, Idaho.
He is survived by his wife Mary; his sister Betty (Jerome) Croke of Tinley Park IL; six children, John (Patti) Greene, Apple Valley MN; Robert (Katherine) Greene, Hudson NH, Teri (Larry) Hamon, Bremerton WA, Mike (Elizabeth) Greene, Kuna ID, William Greene, Gilbert AZ, Lisa (Matt) Simons, Meridian ID; ten grandchildren, Chelsea, Johnny, Josh, Jeremy, Amber, Katie, Sarah, Naomi, Shane, and Shelby; and five great grandchildren, Luther, Evie, Daniel, Zachary, and Sawyer.
Cremation rites were afforded. His ashes will be spread at his beloved hunting cabin.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 9, 2020
