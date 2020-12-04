John L. Hatch
June 26, 1945 - December 1, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Funeral services for John L. Hatch, 75, of Boise who died Dec. 1, 2020, will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Due to health restrictions limiting gatherings, services will be live-streamed by Alden-Waggoner Funeral Home. Military honor burial services will follow and be live-streamed.
He loved Idaho and her people, working with state and federal officials and accepting presidential and gubernatorial appointments to serve them.
Please visit www.aldenwaggoner.com/johnhatch
for full obituary information and the link for the live-stream services.