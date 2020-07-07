John Lowrie Hunter1925 -2020John Lowrie HunterOctober 5, 1925 - June 29, 2020John Lowrie Hunter, 94, of Boise, Idaho, died peacefully in his home, surrounded with love by his daughter, Kathy, friends, and his caregivers.John was a lifelong resident of Boise, having been born in his parents' home on 17th Street. He continued to live there for 40 years and had many stories to tell of Boise and the changes he had seen throughout his life.Through his school years, John attended Washington Grade School, Boise Junior High (now North Junior High-which had just been built and he was in the first Jth grade class), and Boise High School. In high school, he played football and his team won the conference under Coach Bob Gibb. He graduated in 1943. John chronicled about his youth, saying that growing up in the North End was a great experience, "which many young people don't have today." He played football, baseball and kick the can on streets that were composed of compacted yellow sand. The streets were not paved until the late '30s. His friends nicknamed him "Pinky" or "Johnny". When John was 14, his father passed away. He was happy to get a job at a Conoco station. This would later lead to a career in the oil and gas business.Summer weekends were spent at his mother's at Payette Lakes, where he would drive his 6 year old Model A car, purchased in McCall for $15.Part of the requirements of being a "Jester' is being joyful, and that, he was. He was always smiling, laughing and pulling pranks. It was hard for him to be serious. During his senior year at Boise High, he and his fellow male students knew they would be going into the military to serve during World War II. He took tests to go into the V-5 Navy Air Corps Training, but he was too young to enlist, so he decided instead to attend University of Idaho. He pledged into the Sigma Chi Fraternity and became a member. After a semester he was at last old enough to enlist. His training included bases throughout the Midwest and West including flight training in small planes and pre-flight training. His military service continued from 1943, 1944, and until the end of WWII in 1945. He then returned to the University of Idaho, School of Business. Standard Oil of California was looking for a young man to train as an office manager, and he fit the bill and was hired. After a few months of driving oil trucks, he was promoted to office manager. In 1964, After 18 years, he was able to purchase the distributorship of Standard of California in Boise and the operations changed to Chevron. It was then changed to jobber/marketing and they set up their own oil companies which, in 1980, became Hunter Oil. He sold the business in 1991 and retired.John took care of his ailing mother until she passed in 1964. A few years later, he met the love of his life, E. Jane Robbins, at the Heron Street Market. They married on March 5, 1966, and formed a family, which included Jane's two daughters, Kathy and Janet. John said, "It was a good move!" And he was a loving husband, father, and a good man-honorable and had high values. He said his life was a happy one, thanks to his wife and daughters.In his early years, John enjoyed hunting and dancing. His wife said he loved to dance, and was good! He also loved fishing with Jane, and traveling the world with his wife and daughters. They became fast and lifelong friends with a family in Ireland and London. He loved the friendliness of the people he met in Ireland and Scotland, along with the fact that they spoke English! Kauai was his favorite Hawaiian Island. He also enjoyed gardening.John lived a life of service to the community. He was a lifelong member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, belonged to the Boise Gem State Kiwanis Club (over 60 years), el Korah Shrine, Scottish Rite bodies, Masonic Lodge, Boise Lodge #2 AF and AM, since 1948. He was in the Royal Order of Jesters for over 71 years, having been one of its youngest members. He was Captain of the Black Light Patrol in Shriners for 12 years. He was a volunteer for the F .I.S.H organization where he drove folks to doctor appointments or delivered food to those who needed help, and he was on the board of "Others".The name "Hunter' is Scottish, and he was part of the Stewart Clan.A few years ago, Kathy met a man on a plan who knew of John. He said, "John is a legend." He truly was.John was preceded in death by his wife, E. Jane Hunter; daughter, Janet Robbins of Bainbridge Island, WA; father, Clare Samuel Hunter; mother, Neenah Wetter Hunter; a sister, Virginia Claire Hunter-who died before John was born; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Pease. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Jean Robbins of Salt Lake City, UT. His former son-in-law, John Speirs, was like the son he didn't have.Kathy would like to thank John's caregivers: Diane Sosnowski, who lovingly cared for John since August of 2018, and Aleasa Bondy, who also provided loving care for the past 9 months.A viewing will be held at 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8th, at the Summers Funeral Home, 1205 W Bannock St., Boise ID . There will be a graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery on Thursday, July 9th, 11:00 am. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the cemetery will be unable to provide chairs, awning or directional signage. Please look for the gathering at the north end of the cemetery, below the large flag. Feel free to bring folding chairs, umbrellas and plan to wear a mask and observe social distancing requirements.In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation, you may donate to the Shriner's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.