|
|
Lindley, John, 79, a resident of Boise, passed away November 21, 2019 in Boise. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor. A committal will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit John's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019