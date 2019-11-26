Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
John Lindley


1940 - 2019
Lindley, John, 79, a resident of Boise, passed away November 21, 2019 in Boise. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor. A committal will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit John's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019
