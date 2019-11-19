|
John Logan Wood
March 16, 1967 - November 13, 2019
John "Johnny" Wood, age 52, passed away from injuries received in an auto accident on the morning of November 13. He was born on March 16, 1967 in Emmett, Idaho, to Jim and Zetta Wood. He was the fifth of six children.
John moved with his family to Boise when he was seven years old and graduated from Capital High School. He enjoyed working in the family's business, POJOS, during his school years. He was a talented actor and singer and performed in several musicals during high school including the lead in Pippen and Danny Zuko in Grease with his sister, Theresa, who played Rizzo. He also attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Pasadena, California. He performed in many musicals with Knock 'Em Dead Theater in Boise. The entire family always made it a priority to watch John perform. We were all so proud of him! One of the highlights was when some of us got to watch him perform as Master of Ceremonies in a special Christmas show at Sea World in San Diego. John didn't need to be in a production to perform either, as he would often break out in song and dance much to everyone's delight.
His sister, Theresa, has many fond memories of when they were young and would visit their grandparents' ranch in Weiser and go huckleberry picking with them in Oregon. The family also enjoyed many vacations together to Disneyland, The Lagoon, Yellowstone, San Diego, Chicago, and Hawaii, just to name a few.
John brought his charming and upbeat personality to all of his life's work. Whether it was his work in marketing at POJOS, as a barista, baker, caterer, guest services agent, salesperson, or his cleaning service, he had a way of making people feel special. That's just who John was. Everyone liked him and wanted to be around him.
John's favorite time of year was Christmas. When he was little, he was always the first one up on Christmas morning waking everyone up so he could open his presents. He would look in everyone's stockings and tell us what was in them. As an adult, he really got into decorating his house, eating all the goodies his Mom and sister, Tammy, would bake, and buying gifts for his loved ones. He was always a kid at heart and we loved him for it!
On October 7, 2017, John married Ron Harkins in a beautiful ceremony attended by friends and family. His beloved sister, Tammy, was his "best woman." John and Ron lived in Boise, but recently obtained a second place in Idaho City. John loved the mountains and going for long walks in nature. A couple of his other favorite spots were the Oregon Coast and Palm Springs.
John was kind and generous and would drop everything to help someone in need. He had lots of friends and touched the lives of a countless number of people during his lifetime. Many hearts are broken with his passing.
John was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his mother, whom we know he is with right now. This gives us some comfort. They always enjoyed spending time together and are probably baking, decorating and doing a little shopping. John gave a beautiful eulogy at his mom's funeral three years ago which had everyone laughing and crying.
John is survived by his husband, Ron; father, Jim Wood; siblings, Vickie Coale, Gary Wood, Tammy Wood, Sandra Ames, and Theresa Newkirk; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 21, at 2:00 pm at Morris Hill Cemetery, 317 N. Latah St. in Boise.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted by Ron Wood at the couples' home on Saturday, November 23, at 2:00 pm.
Because John loved animals so much, in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Idaho Humane Society.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 19, 2019