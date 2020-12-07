John Lough

November 27, 1989 - December 4, 2020

Nampa, Idaho - John Phillip Lough, beloved father, son, brother, and friend of Nampa, Idaho passed away December 4th, 2020. He was born In Boise on November 27th, 1989 to Jeff and Vera Lough.

To his friends, he was known as Big John but to his family he was Little John or Boony. His hugs could warm your heart and his smile could light up a room. You could always count on him to have witty jokes and make you laugh. He was always the life of the party and people would gravitate to him. He had so many great friends because no one he met was a stranger.

He loved to spend time with his family in the mountains hunting, fishing and teaching his boys all the things his dad taught him about mountain living.

John is survived by his parents, Jeff and Vera Lough of Nampa, his twin sons James and Jace and their mother Hayley of Nampa, his sisters, Cara Pierce of Boise and Amber and Kyle Neal of Kuna, his nieces Madison and Alora Carner and his great niece Everleigh, along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins and more.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents John and Pauline Lough, his maternal grandfather Orval Dunkle, and his uncle Robert Dunkle.

We will be having a balloon release at Lakeview Park in Nampa on Saturday, December 12th at 2 pm. Please bring a balloon to release. His ashes will be spread at a later date in the place he loved the most.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for prayers of comfort during this difficult time.





