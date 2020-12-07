1/1
John Lough
1989 - 2020
John Lough
November 27, 1989 - December 4, 2020
Nampa, Idaho - John Phillip Lough, beloved father, son, brother, and friend of Nampa, Idaho passed away December 4th, 2020. He was born In Boise on November 27th, 1989 to Jeff and Vera Lough.
To his friends, he was known as Big John but to his family he was Little John or Boony. His hugs could warm your heart and his smile could light up a room. You could always count on him to have witty jokes and make you laugh. He was always the life of the party and people would gravitate to him. He had so many great friends because no one he met was a stranger.
He loved to spend time with his family in the mountains hunting, fishing and teaching his boys all the things his dad taught him about mountain living.
John is survived by his parents, Jeff and Vera Lough of Nampa, his twin sons James and Jace and their mother Hayley of Nampa, his sisters, Cara Pierce of Boise and Amber and Kyle Neal of Kuna, his nieces Madison and Alora Carner and his great niece Everleigh, along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins and more.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents John and Pauline Lough, his maternal grandfather Orval Dunkle, and his uncle Robert Dunkle.
We will be having a balloon release at Lakeview Park in Nampa on Saturday, December 12th at 2 pm. Please bring a balloon to release. His ashes will be spread at a later date in the place he loved the most.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for prayers of comfort during this difficult time.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 6, 2020
John was a great man and amazing dad. I'll always remember his jokes and how he was always smiling. If you knew him, he was helpful and nice to anyone he met.
December 6, 2020
John will be missed, but always remembered, by anyone who was blessed to know him. He was a close friend to my grandson and I still remember his genuine big warm hugs when I was around them as young men. Open and loving. RIP John.
Susan Edelblute
Friend
