Dr. John Richard "Mac" MacMillan
August 7, 2019
Dr. John Richard "Mac" MacMillan of Meridian, Idaho died peacefully with his beloved wife, Roberta, and his family around him on August 7, 2019. At the time of his death, he was 4B in hexadecimal, a number system he and Roberta preferred to use in their lifelong attempt to conceal their age from their children. His children note he was 75 years old in decimal at the time of his death, but agree that 4B sounds a lot like 40, which is also a very nice age. Mac was born on January 27, 1944 in Englewood, New Jersey. He grew up in Summit, NJ and graduated from Amherst College with a B.A. in 1966. He then pursued both Roberta and a PhD in geology at Northwestern University, securing both permanently in 1972.
They then moved to New Mexico, where Mac was a professor of geology for 17 years at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Among other projects, Mac consulted on the
location of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico, advising against the use of a particular underground salt cavern due to the likelihood of water intrusion. The federal government did not follow this advice and constructed a storage area for nuclear waste there, eventually abandoning that area for such use because of water intrusion. His daughters note that they, too, suffered consequences when they did not follow their father's sage advice, but all of those rare instances cost less than a billion dollars.
During their time in New Mexico, Roberta earned a master's in computer science and was offered several jobs, including a job with Hewlett-Packard in Boise, Idaho. So in 1989, after
remarkably little discussion of the matter (geology professoriates being less lucrative than computer science), Mac gave up his tenured faculty position to follow Roberta to Eagle, Idaho and take on the role of a home manager, economist, engineer, etc.
Many years of Girl Scouts, swim team, tennis, school lunches, softball practices, science fairs, choir rehearsals, school plays, acolyting, bell choir, and homework-help later, his daughter Valerie graduated from Harvard University and his daughter Joan graduated from Stanford University. Then, in an attempt to make up for all the years subjecting Mac to house full of extremely opinionated women, they married men he enjoyed and gave him one grandson by marriage and three more grandsons by birth, in whom he delighted.
Mac's love was deeper and more stable than the bedrock he enjoyed studying, and he expressed that love often in word and deed. Having his wit, fierce intelligence, and memories of
his loved ones slowly eroded away by Alzheimer's disease was heartbreaking, and the family expresses special gratitude to those at Touchmark and Keystone Hospice in Meridian, Idaho, who in his final years and months were truly care-givers.
Those who preceded Mac in death include his parents, Douglas Clark MacMillan and Elizabeth (Smith) MacMillan, his stepmother Dorothy "Dot" MacMillan, all of East Orleans, Massachusetts, and in July of this year, his brother, Douglas S. MacMillan of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Mac
will be missed every day by his beloved wife Roberta (Ellen) Schottland MacMillan of Meridian, daughter Valerie Jo MacMillan Brader and her husband Dr. Ted Brader, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, daughter Joan Elizabeth Callahan and her husband, Brian Callahan of Boise, Idaho, and his grandsons Carson, Finn, John Patrick, and Teague. He will also be missed by many siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews, and his cousin.
A memorial will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W Fort St. in Boise, Idaho on August 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A reception with the family will follow the service.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019