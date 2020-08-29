John Marc Hegewald

September 19, 1968 - August 23, 2020

John Marc Hegewald was born on September 19, 1968, in Erlangen, Germany. From the time he was an infant, he loved the outdoors. His mom recalls the third word he learned to speak was "out". He grew up in Gainesville, Florida. He was taught to love the outdoors at age 3 and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. He also spent much of his time water skiing at Lake Jesup…. not at all bothered by the alligators in the lake. John also participated in the football, tennis and golf teams throughout middle school and high school.

As much as John loved his friends and family in Florida, he was being called to the West, where he fell in love with the beauty and landscape of Idaho. John moved to Idaho and attended Boise State University to earn his business degree. Later, he would earn his MBA at Northwest Nazarene University.

John just celebrated his 20-year milestone at Hewlett Packard, having served in a variety of program management and project management roles in the organization. His coworkers were more than colleagues; he considered many of them good friends. They will miss his precision, expertise, leadership, collaborative spirit and, most of all, his quick wit and sense of humor.

John was an avid sportsman, runner, cyclist, and Ironman. When he was not wearing the blue and orange cheering for the Gators, he was hunting, fishing, or planning his next outdoor adventure with good friends who shared his passions.

Just one short year ago, John met Sandi, his soulmate. She brought so much joy and happiness into his life. Their love is a storybook type of love. His life was cut short, though their love will live on.

He was one of the good ones. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. John is survived by his mother, Theresia Hegewald, father, Arthur Hegewald, his favorite aunt, Franziska, the love of his life, Sandi Gamblin, and his cat, Stanley. And while John did not have siblings, he is also survived by all of us who called him Brother.

He would want his friends and family to honor his memory in simple ways. Be kind. Call your mom. Leave the riverbank cleaner than you found it. Respect the trail. Ride on.



