|
|
John Charles Mulder
1950 ~ 2019
John Charles Mulder of Nampa, formerly of Boise Idaho, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 69.
John was born in Twin Falls Idaho to John H Mulder and Pauline J (Pollard) Mulder on March 10, 1950.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Christine.
He is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Takara (Johnny Sullivan) and Kayleigh Mulder; granddaughter Sofia Sullivan; grand dog River; a niece and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2pm at Summers Funeral Home in Boise.
Please see full obituary here https://summersfuneral.com/tribute/details/150629/John-Mulder/obituary.html#tribute-start
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 16, 2019