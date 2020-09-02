John Nicholson Payne
Aug. 29, 1942--Aug. 26, 2020
John Nicholson Payne died August 26, 2020 in his home in Puyallup, WA after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease. He was 77 years old.
John was born in Jacksonville, FL on August 29, 1942 to Gertrude Nicholson Payne and Hubert Newton Payne, Jr. While John's father was serving in the Navy during WWII, he and his mother lived in Collinsville, AL. When his father returned from the war, the family moved to Decatur, GA, where John spent most of his childhood. John loved growing up in Decatur, and carried many of his childhood friendships throughout the years.
John graduated from Decatur High, later attending Georgia Tech and graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Through his participation in the Westminster Fellowship, John felt the call to ministry and entered Columbia Theological Seminary where he obtained his Masters in Theology and completed a 1-year chaplaincy program following graduation. In 1990, he graduated from the University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS with a PhD in Counseling Psychology. He went on to preach at several churches in Mississippi and Idaho. After retiring from the ministry, John continued to serve God's older adults as a Chaplain for Ministry to the Aged in Boise, ID.
John is preceded in death by his mother and father, Gertrude Nicholson Payne and Hubert Newton Payne, Jr. and by his stepson, Micah Sullivan. John leaves his sister, Millie Reddig, her husband, Duane, and her children Preston Keating, Carson Ramos, and Adair Keating along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. John leaves the family he formed, which includes his son, Miles Payne, Amy, his wife and their two children (Davis and Greta) of New Braunfels, TX; John's wife Kattie of Puyallup, WA; Andrea Sullivan, Micah's wife, and their boys (Lee and Gabe) of Boise, ID; and Heather and Marcus Hackler and their boys (Liam and Greyson) of Puyallup, WA.
John will be laid to rest alongside his stepson, Micah Sullivan, in Boise, ID at Morris Hill Cemetery. The family will conduct memorial and graveside services in Boise in September, with the memorial service streamed online for those who cannot attend in person. The family has set up a website for celebrating John's life at www.celebratejohnpayne.com
which contains photos, stories, and selected sermons from John's time in ministry. An announcement of the memorial service date, along with the opportunity to RSVP for online or in-person attendance, will be on the website as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, Wyakin Foundation, and Ministry to the Aged (Boise, ID).