John Osich, 89 passed away on the morning of February 9, 2020 at a local care facility. He was born in Boise, Idaho on August 10, 1930 to Marko Osick and Mary Milinkovic Osick. He was the second of four children and a descendent of Yugoslavian immigrants. He grew up on S. 13th street while his mother worked in a café, and later a boarding house as his father passed away in 1948 when John was 18 years old. John attended Park Elementary grade school and then St. Teresa's Academy. Staying in school was a challenge for him. He always joked about how his mother would walk him to school and he would beat her back home because of his strong will and dislike for school. Once out of school he worked for two years before joining the Air Force refueling aircraft during the Korean War. When he returned from the service he and his step-father, Veto "Chubby" Loconto went to work for Quinn Robbins Construction. John stayed with Quinn Robbins as a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years until the business closed and then finished his career with American Paving when he retired in 1995. On September 14, 1957 he married Miren Salutregui and two children were born of this union. Cathleen and Michael. They raised their family in Northwest Boise where they grew their own beef, had a huge garden, berry patches, fruit trees and a large flood irrigated yard which John continued to maintain after Miren's passing in 2004 and until his stroke in September of 2012. He was involved with the Optimist Football program as a coach when Michael was younger and also a men's bowling league at 20th Century Lanes sponsored by his brother-in-law, Johnny Mendiola's Texaco gas station. He had a love of cars from an early age owning various Model A's to a 34 Ford, a 37 Chevy and a 55 Pontiac which he and Miren purchased new and he still owns to this day. He loved to tinker on small engines and various projects around the house until his dementia worsened. The family would like to thank all his caregivers over the years, especially Matilda and Christina for the loving care and devotion they gave him. Without them John would not have been able to stay in the comfort of his own home for as long as he did. John is survived by his daughter Cathleen Seamons (William Minnis), son Michael (Shawna) Osich; grandchildren Zachary (Carlie) Seamons, Morgan (Jeremiah) Reed, Joshua (Jessica) Osich; great-grandchildren, Noah Reed, Rylee Reed, Weston Seamons, Seth Reed, Everlee Seamons, Caroline Osich and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph and Bobby, parents, wife Miren, sister Rosie Mendiola, and step-father Veto Loconto. A graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery will be held on Friday, February 14 at 11:00 am, with a reception immediately following at the Cloverdale Funeral Home Event Center. Donations may be made in John's name to St. Mary's Church, 2612 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 13, 2020