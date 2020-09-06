John Preston Burbidge

1950-2020

On Saturday August 29, 2020, John Preston Burbidge, acquired eternal peace.

John was born May 17, 1950 to Eugene and Ramona (Luther) Burbidge in Boise, ID. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and earned an Associate Degree in Computer Engineering from Tampa Technical Institute. John was the owner/operator of Best Transport, delivering joy in the form of snacks throughout the valley over the past twenty years. He raised three sons, Casey, Christopher, and Michael. On November 3, 2003 he married Kelsey Robinson and gained two more sons, Thomas and Jonathan, and a daughter, Rachel.

Family and his devotion to God filled John's heart and were the core of his decision making. He loved music of all kinds from Opera to Techno. Whether he was leading singing at church or as a member of the Boise Master Chorale, John's singing filled him with joy. John was huge BSU football and basketball fan and loved to take his children and grandchildren to games. John was a film buff; sci-fi, fantasy, action, or a horrible tearjerker, he enjoyed immersing himself in a good story but also had a penchant for B films.

He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Burbidge, and his sister and brother-in-law Lelelawa and Peter Anton. He is survived by his wife Kelsey, his sons Casey [Christopher, Angel Heinz, Tristan Bowers, Kailynn], Christopher (Bridget) [Preston (Sarah), Kady Skye], Michael (Joanna) [Brendan, Lily, Vivian], Thomas (Monica) Robinson, Jonathan Robinson, Rachel (Lucas) Toomey [Moira, Oskar]. His mother Ramona (Luther) Burbidge, his brothers Craig (L.A.), Alan (Idaho Falls), Kent (Boise), and Scott Lough (DeAnn Kettwig) (Long Beach, WA), his sisters Kristen (Boise), and Melissa (Tony) Sadler (Fairfield, CA), as well as a vast extended family and his special buddy Habib.

A special thank-you to St. Alphonsus Cancer Care Center for your gentle kindnesses.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Grace Church of Christ. 925 W. Ardene St., Boise, ID.



