|
|
John R Terrell
12-6-1941-1-05-2020
John R. Terrell born 12/6/1941 -01/05/2020
Born in Whittier California one of 5 children. Moved to Smith Valley Nevada with his parents in 1949, where he grew up on a dairy and cattle ranch. Married to his wife of 54 years, Donna L. Kinnell in Sparks Nevada May 2, 1965. Survived by his wife Donna, his Daughter Eileen Gardiner (Rod), Kimberley Doman (Jerry) , 3 grandchildren- Brandon Gardiner (Kiley), Kacy Gardiner (Ashley) and Hallie Doman. 2 great grandchildren- Emerson and Oliver.
Served in the United States Marine Corps. The family would like all who knew he and his family to come celebrate his life January 11,2020 from 1-4pm at the home of John and Donna. 10323 Edna Street in Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 10, 2020