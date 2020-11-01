John Howard Read1927 - 2020John Howard Read passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020, in Meridian, Idaho. Born September 13, 1927, in Twin Falls, John was the youngest of the six children of Nathan Dennis Read and Martha "Belle" Herrick. He was raised in Pocatello, Idaho.After graduating from Pocatello High School in 1945, John spent a year serving his country in the Navy. He studied at Idaho State University and spent 24 years as the legal administrator for Elam, Burke and Boyd. He was a hard worker and a patriot.John and Bonnie D. Poulsen married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 11, 1952. They were the parents of three wonderful children, nine grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren, of whom he was extremely proud. In 1985, John married Teena Kimble, and they were sealed in the Boise Temple in 1996. He welcomed Teena's children as part of his family and loved them and their children as his own.Heavily involved in music, John sang in several community choirs from his teen years onward. He was involved in multiple musical productions in the Pocatello and Boise communities and was a founding member of Boise Master Chorale. He was thrilled to have been given the opportunity to serve as a choral director for Boise Music Week's Church Night.John was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1950. He felt especially fulfilled by serving in music callings and directed ward and stake choirs throughout his life. He loved church sports and was voted an All Star member of the winning team of the all-church Fast Pitch Softball Tournament in 1952. He was a multiple-marathon runner and enjoyed tennis, basketball, mountain biking and climbing.John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Harold J. Read, Wesley H. Read, Nathan D. Read and Robert B. Read; his sister, Mary R. Swaney; his wife, Teena; and his stepdaughter, Gloria Kimble. He is survived by his children, Michael J. Read (LouAnne), Shauna L. Andrews (Art) and Barbara A. Brand (Michael), his stepchildren, Pamela Bellesen (Paul), Rich Kimble and Mardi Flores (Jose), and their families.A brief service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery for family and John's friends on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 3:00pm.