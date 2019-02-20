Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hillcrest Country Club Resources More Obituaries for John Jordan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Richard Jordan

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John Richard Jordan

August 23, 1929 – February 12, 2019

Boise just lost one of its most active benefactors and loyal citizens. Rich Jordan was a leader in Boise's business community, the evolution of Boise State Sports, and the placement and construction of Boise commercial buildings and the Boise State campus.

Pauline and J. Cecil Jordan were his parents and was born at St. Luke's. His sister is Patricia Jordan Wilcomb, currently living in Meridian. Growing up in Boise, he attended Boise public schools including North Jr. High, which was built by his father. Born with a ball in his hands, he was an accomplished sportsman playing all sports from Boise High School through many years as a Boise businessman. The last year of high school he was on teams that won state championships in football, basketball and baseball.

McCall was a big part of his life: fishing, hiking, boating, skiing, and entertaining Wagon Wheel folks with a spectacular fourth of July fireworks display.

Desiring to follow his dad's footsteps at Jordan Wilcomb Construction Co., he studied architecture at the University of Idaho for four years, pledging the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He married while a student but was drafted into the Army and spent 2 years serving in post-war Germany; honorably discharged in 1954. Returning to Boise, his family grew to 4 children Nancy, Randy, Dan, and Polly. In 1968, he married Betty Thomas, increasing his family by three children James, Gary, and Sally. And now, Rich has 7 grandkids and 3 great-grandchildren.

His father and grandfather were residential and commercial builders in Boise. J.O. Jordan and Son Construction was started in Boise during the 1920s. At the young age of 8, Rich grew up helping workers, such as carrying water for men when the old Ada County Courthouse was built. Returning from military service, he and brother-in-law Richard Wilcomb joined the company. The numerous buildings during Rich's tenure include quite a few Boise State University buildings, the Downtowner hotel, and several additions to St. Luke's including the tunnel joining MSTI to the hospital proper. A nice touch for BSU, he had the little white church moved to the East end of BSU's campus.

As a long-time Board member and part owner of Intermountain Gas Co, he helped steer the company to be among the best natural gas companies in the country with especially low gas prices today.

An active member of Boise Jaycees, led to his involvement in the Cross on Table Rock and initiating a Cross-benefiting fund with Idaho Community Foundation. Knowing the importance of YMCA to Boise kids, he annually solicited funding from friends and associates, served on its board during years of the Y's expansion and brought FUNDSY/Auction to Boise.

Rich was an avid, active promoter and sponsor of the Boise State University Broncos. As one of the boosters who started the Bronco Athletic Association with Coach Lyle Smith, they built the first baseball diamond on campus. When he was President of Boise Athletic Association, Taco Bell Pavilion was built, he recruited financial supporters for its construction and operation. With baseball as his favorite sport, although he played them ALL, Rich recently donated their winter home in southern California for a new baseball scholarship program.

Events: All are invited to a viewing, Alden Waggoner funeral home, 4 to 6pm, Wednesday, February 20th. Family-only burial service, Veteran's Cemetery, Thursday. All friends are invited on Thursday, February 21st, 1 to 4pm, Celebration of happy life, Hillcrest Country Club. Thank you for the thought of flowers; he would appreciate instead a memorial donation to BSU's baseball scholarship fund or Idaho Humane Society. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries