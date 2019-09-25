|
|
John "Jack" Richard Ketlinski
1940-2019
Jack (John) Richard Ketlinski, age 79, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away September 20, 2019 of natural causes. Jack was born April 18, 1940, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Jack attended El Cerrito High School in California where he met and later married his high school sweetheart Marianne de Laat in 1959 and they were married for 59 years.
After high school, Jack served in the Navy for 4 years. He and Marianne then settled in southern California where Jack worked at McDonnell Douglas while attending Long Beach State at night for ten years to obtain his industrial engineering degree. He then worked for an electronics manufacturing company where he got the idea for a new business venture which would later become his legacy. During this time Jack and Marianne also grew their family and raised four children.
To pursue this new business, Jack moved his family to Boise, Idaho in 1977, where he put his heart and soul into starting an electronic component manufacturing company called Quality Thermistor Inc. (QTI). QTI would later become the world's leading manufacturer of temperature sensors for use in various markets including the military, Spaceflight, and various other medical and consumer markets. Jack's company now has sensors in the NASA Rover on Mars, in Tesla cars, coffees pots at McDonalds and in ventilation machines in local hospitals. He successfully ran the business for decades until he retired.
For years Jack and Marianne traveled extensively both outside the country and in their motor home from coast to coast in the US. Jack's other hobbies included racing jet boats with his sons on the Snake River, building and showing classic cars and attending car shows.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents John and Frances, his sister Leilani and his grandson Taylor. He is survived by his wife Marianne, his four children Ilonka (Mike) Evans, Tim (Patty), Todd (Christi), Ty (Kelli) and his brother Randy along with his five grandchildren Katie, Scott, Eric, Bennett and Paige.
His memorial service will be held on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Apostle Catholic Church located at 6300 N. Meridian Road Meridian, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 835 Meridian, Idaho 83680. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to in honor of Jack.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 25, 2019