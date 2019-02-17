John R. St. Clair

1930-2019

John St.Clair died at his home in Nampa, Idaho, Thursday Feb. 14, 2019, with his wife Jeanne at his side.

He was born in Boise, Idaho to John St.Clair and Mary Lahti Taknen St.Clair, on December 11, 1930. He was the 6th of 7 children.

He graduated from Meadows Valley High School in 1950. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Breckenridge during the Korean War. He attended Boise Junior College.

He married Jeanne Morgan on June 9, 1956, in Crouch, Idaho.

He was as a cat skinner, truck driver, mechanic, and did many different jobs in the logging industry. He worked with his brothers and nephews on construction projects in Idaho and Oregon. He retired in 1989 from Boise Cascade as a road engineer. He could build or repair almost anything he needed.

After retiring, he and Jeanne traveled to Baja, Mexico and Yuma, Arizona. While sitting on a beach, he began carving driftwood and continued creating beautiful pieces for many years. He especially enjoyed deep sea fishing in Baja and fishing Idaho's many lakes and rivers. He loved his dogs and spoiled them.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; Merisa St.Clair, of Cascade, Mona and Bill Farmer, of Cottonwood; and Nick and Susan St.Clair, of New Market, Alabama. Grandchildren, John Farmer, of Boise, Laura and Nathan Beachy, of Lake Stevens, WA; and Mark Farmer, of Washington, DC; Teresa and Chris Fanning, of New Market, Alabama; Nichole and Brian Shockley of New Market, Alabama; and Christina and Phillip Clontz, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. Great Grandchildren Maddison and Nolan Beachy, Christopher and Anna Fanning, Davis Shockley, and Benjamin Clontz; sisters Terres McKay of Upland, California, and Ilene Gimmel of Boise and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Sophia Taknen Kelly, and brothers Ted Taknen, Benard St.Clair, and Tom St.Clair.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor located at 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019