Bob Herlocker

February 11, 1935 - March 23, 2019

On Saturday March 23, 2019 Bob Herlocker lost his battle to an extended fight against multiple medical issues. In February he was able to celebrate his 84th birthday and his 60th wedding anniversary to the love of his life, Peggy. Bob has 5 wonderful children (2 daughters and 3 sons) with 14 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

John Robert (Bob) Herlocker, Sr was born in February 1935 in Greenville, Texas to James and Doyle Herlocker. Bob was named after his great grandfather, John Robert Wells, a South Carolina plantation owner and was immediately given the nickname of Bob. Bob was the 4th child in a family of five children of 3 boys and 2 girls. He is survived by his wife Peggy and his younger sister who resides in Greenville, Texas.

Bob lived a full and passionate life filled with service, love, kindness, and adventure. His full obituary can be found here: http://www.autumnfunerals.net/obituary/John-Robert-Bob-Herlocker-Sr./Terrebonne-Oregon/1840592?fbclid=IwAR33r2VdgJE87B7U1I5PmFXf8zL4bHRW49aO0Jz9WcXnH_CYjbUyNwckNlc

Bob's life will be celebrated at two ceremonies: at the Episcopal Church of Transfiguration in Sisters, Oregon on April 5th at 1:30 pm and All Saints Episcopal Church in Boise, Idaho on April 10th at 1:30 pm. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary