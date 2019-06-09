Services Bermudez Family Funerals 475 Washington St., A Monterey , CA 93940 831-324-0404 Resources More Obituaries for John McKinney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Robert McKinney

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John Robert McKinney III

October 8, 1949 - April 30, 2019

John Robert McKinney III was born in Payette, Idaho, on October 8, 1949, to Bob and Dottie McKinney. He passed away at 69, of small cell lung cancer, on April 30, 2019, in the home of his sister Kathy in Corral de Tierra, California.John gained his love of the outdoors at an early age, growing up on a 365 acre cattle ranch nestled along the Snake River just on the outskirts of Payette. His childhood days were spent running through the wheat, alfalfa, and corn fields with his sister and his father's hunting dogs.

When John's father accepted employment as an executive with the Intermountain Gas Company, the family moved to Boise.He attended South Junior High and Borah High School, where he played 3rd base on Borah's baseball team. In the fall of 1967, John headed north to the University of Idaho where he made lifelong friends when he joined the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He remained close to many of his fraternity brothers the rest of his life. In 1972, John married Pat McGinnis and they moved to Ketchum. Living in Ketchum gave John the opportunity to do everything he loved to do- depending on the season, he would ski, fish or hunt during the day and work at the Yacht Club restaurant during the evening. Because of the many days he spent on Bald Mountain, John quickly became one of the most accomplished and graceful skiers. In 1977, he accepted a promotion to assist the manager at The Cedars Restaurant in Boise for the Ram Corporation. In 1981, he was promoted again to become the manager of The Cedars floating restaurant in Coeur d'lene. He married Laurel Adams in the fall of 1982. In 1983 he was promoted to manage Shenanigans in Spokane. He was an exceptional businessman and manager. He was voted President of the Spokane- Inland Empire Restaurant Association. Under John's management and leadership Shenanigans was voted the "Best Restaurant" in Spokane and the Inland Empire. John left the restaurant business in the early 90's to pursue a very successful career buying, transforming and renting real estate rental property with his wife. He continued this until his death.

John loved to travel. During the 1980's to 2000's he traveled the world. His travels took him to every habitable continent and corner of the world. He explored the Great Wall of China, the Egyptian Pyramids, the Great Barrier Reef, and cities like London, Rome, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, and Buenos Aires. John loved Hawaii and his condo in Kona was literally on the water's edge. He enjoyed walking on the beach, taking care of his neighbor's dog, Lucky, reading a good book by the pool, whale watching, and the incredible Kona sunsets.

John felt a great appreciation for nature and he enjoyed all outdoor activities. He was an excellent hunter, scuba diver, hiker and water and snow skier. His water skiing skills were legendary. On several occasions, he jumped off the dock in his dinner clothes, skied across Payette Lake on one ski, and hopped back on the dock without getting a drop of water on his clothes! While skiing, his precise placement of spray on the neighbors lounging on their docks was pure perfection. Friends on both sides of his family cabin in McCall deserted the dock when John went skiing, as many had been soaked by him numerous times. John became a certified scuba diver in 1999. He loved the annual February scuba diving trips to Playa del Carmen and the warm Caribbean waters off Cozumel, Mexico with his friend Rick Spaeth.

John loved to fly fish, and his favorite spot was the Red Ives area on the St. Joe which is close to the Idaho-Montana border. He spent days taking in the beauty and solitude of the mountains, trees and streams of northern Idaho. He learned to follow the migration of the native Cutthroat Trout on the St. Joe. His knowledge and expertise of the current, hatch and where the fish were hiding was impressive! Fishing gave him great peace of mind.

John was in the process of divorcing when he passed. He is survived by his wife, Laurel, in Spokane, his sister Kathy Buonaccorsi, and brother in law Rick Buonaccorsi in Corral de Tierra, CA, and his niece, Christina Ziegler and her family (San Jose). A memorial in Boise is being planned for the end of July. John was cremated, and will be scattered in his favorite places, one of them being McCall.

John was in the process of divorcing when he passed. He is survived by his wife, Laurel, in Spokane, his sister Kathy Buonaccorsi, and brother in law Rick Buonaccorsi in Corral de Tierra, CA, and his niece, Christina Ziegler and her family (San Jose). A memorial in Boise is being planned for the end of July. John was cremated, and will be scattered in his favorite places, one of them being McCall.

Donations in John's honor may be made to Trout Unlimited, McPaws animal shelter in McCall, or the John Robert McKinney III Endowed Scholarship at the University of Idaho. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 9, 2019

