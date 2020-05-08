John S. Hedeen

1957-2020

John Hedeen, 63, passed away April 29, 2020 at his home in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. John is survived by his daughter Danielle Hedeen, mother Marita Mason, step-father Ren Mason, and brothers Charles Hedeen and Josh Mason, and his faithful dog Luna. John is preceded in death by his father Robert Hedeen and his brother Keith Hedeen.

John was born on March 23, 1957 in Sioux City, Iowa to Robert Hedeen and Marita Mason, and was the oldest of four brothers. John attended Great Falls High School in Great Falls, Montana. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana. He started his career in the federal government working for the Department of Defense at Edward's Airforce Base in California. He then worked in contracting for the Bureau of Reclamation in Boise, Idaho. During this time, John earned his Master of Business Administration. John finished his career in contracting at the Office of Aviation Services in Boise, Idaho until he retired in April 2019.

John lived his life to the fullest, and made sure to enjoy it along the way. Golfing was one of his greatest passions, and it brought him so many wonderful friends throughout his life. John loved traveling with friends and family, and always looked forward to going to Maui and Vegas, baby. John also enjoyed white water rafting in the summertime, and was always happy to share the experience with friends, co-workers, and family.

Those of you who knew John, know that he was one of the most genuine individuals. John was compassionate and generous. He was goofy and funny, and his jokes and infectious giggle and laughter could put a smile on anyone's face. His friends agree that he was the glue that brought everyone together, even if he gave an eye roll from time-to-time. John was dearly loved and cherished by his family and friends.

And now that John is gone, you will know him by the family and friends he left behind.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donations to First Tee of Idaho in John's name.



