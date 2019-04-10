John Stoner

July 25, 1939 - April 7, 2019

On April 7, 2019, after a valiant struggle with cancer, John Stoner, died at his home, surrounded by his family.



John was born in Hood River, Oregon, on July 25, 1939, to Merton and Alice (Sally) Stoner. He grew up in Vancouver, Washington.

He met and married Marilyn Woodward in 1968, who was on her way to the mission field in Africa. However, John's sweet smile charmed her to a different path and she became the mother of his four children, Mark, Melanie, Lisa, and John. They later added Timothy and Katie to the family.

In 1973, they moved to Gering, Nebraska, where they lived for 20 years and John was employed as an electrician.

Together with his wife and two youngest children, he moved to Montana in 1993 where they worked as houseparents for a teen pregnancy home until 1995. Later John worked as a maintenance supervisor for a senior care center from 1995 to 2004. John always said working at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation was his favorite job.

In 2004, following the death of their son, Tim, they moved to Meridian, ID, to be a part of their granddaughter, Aspen's life. John retired at that time and was well known for his care of Aspen and having the house on the block where all the neighbor children and grandkids came to play on his weed-free, green lawn. He loved being a part of Ten Mile Christian Church, where he participated in GlorySiders, prison ministry, and prayer team. John was was a faithful believer and did not hesitate to share his faith in Christ with everyone he met. He had a dry, hilarious sense of humor. His family and church were his joy and delight.

John is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 50 years and their children, Mark, Melanie, Lisa, John, and Katie; his sister, Joyce; his grandchildren, Shanna (Melanie), Aidan, Cordelia (Lisa), Crystal, Jacob, Adam (John), Aspen (Timothy), Claire, and Ruby (Katie), five great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nora, and his son, Timothy.

A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2:00 pm at Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W. Franklin Road, Meridian, ID. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 10, 2019