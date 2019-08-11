|
|
John (Jack) Taylor Ogden Sr.
1938-2019
Jack passed away June 11 at the age of 81, June at his Garden Valley home, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Cathleen Morgan. He is survived by his wife Gretchen, daughter Christine and her husband Steve Lacewell of Reedsport, OR and son Taylor and his wife Lisa Ogden of Meridian, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, his sisters Beverly Nichol, Tamsin (Tammy) Clapp, Lynnea Imel, Christine Joslyn, Catherine (Cay) Ogden, brothers and sisters-in-law Larry and Deborah Ogden, Verland (Andy) and Kay Ogden, and David and Karen Ogden. His numerous family members as well as friends throughout Boise and Garden Valley mourn this loss.
Jack grew up in the North End of Boise, attending Washington Grade School, North Junior High, Boise High School, and Boise Junior College. He served in the Navy Sea Bees Reserve from 1955-63 and had many stories from his service. Jack met his future wife Gretchen Galloway in Boise, marrying in 1965.
Over the years Jack worked at numerous establishments and always left a lasting impression due to his hard work and dedication to whatever job he was performing. He often reminisced about the time he spent on a job surveying the road between Ketchum and Stanley in '59-60, especially his encounter with Earnest Hemmingway. He was proud of his time at WC Brassery, Koyo Bearing, Beal Pipe, Gate City Steel, Yanke Machine and R&M Steel. He cherished his time working in the Vo-Tech program at Boise Junior College and later Boise State University from 1965-82.
In 1979 he and Gretchen moved to Garden Valley where they established JATO Shop in 1982 to start his journey working for himself as a welder/fabricator. His students at BSU held him in such high regard that they helped him build his shop and regularly returned to visit him over the years. Some notable accomplishments included numerous water tanks at Wilderness Ranch and Castle Mountain subdivisions and the restoration of the "Rooster Tail" valves at Lucky Peak.
Jack was always around motor sports; welding on sprint cars, drag cars and riding/racing Triumpf motorcycles. He had many stories related to these adventures, especially the times spent with Buzz Chaney. His love of learning and aviation led him to assemble a kit aircraft and make many friends within the Idaho aviation community.
A celebration of life will be held at Weilmunster Park in Crouch, Idaho August 31, 1-6 PM. This will be a pot luck event with pulled pork sandwiches provided. His family would like anyone who was touched by Jack to attend and share their stories.
Jack requested that his family and friends scatter his ashes near the places he held.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019