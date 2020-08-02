John T Planinshek Sr

August 15, 1936 to July 18, 2020

Born in Youngstown, OH, John was the only child of Alice Jenkins Planinshek & Joseph Planinshek. At age 17 he joined the US Air Force and was stationed at Shiroi AFB (Japan) working on radio towers, reaching the rank of Airman First Class. Upon his return to the US in 1957, he met Mary Arlene Flack, a nurse from Youngstown, OH, on a blind date. In December 1961 they were married at St. Mary's Church in Rockledge, FL. John and Arlene moved to Rockledge, FL after he was offered a job with RCA working in the space program at Cape Canaveral.

In 1973 John was hired by the United States Intelligence Agency (USIA). He and Arlene moved with their two young sons to Laurel, MD. With the USIA, John traveled the world including Portugal, Hungary, Bulgaria, and many other countries working on communications devices. The majority of John's career was with the National Security Agency (NSA), where he worked from 1976 until his retirement in 1995. One of John's proudest accomplishments was his work on a teletype machine that was later displayed in the Smithsonian Museum.

Throughout his life, John maintained a passion for aviation from earning his private pilot license in Florida, taking his sons flying in his Cessna 182, to working at the Nampa Municipal Airport in retirement. John was hard-working and took pride in caring for others while he meticulously maintained and repaired almost anything. John was a volunteer firefighter in Rockledge FL and a volunteer sheriff in Lewis Co, WA, where he and Arlene moved in 1996 to be closer to their grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his wife Arlene (Sept 17, 2006). He is survived by sons Tom and Chris, grandchildren Chris Jr. (Kim), Elena (Peter), Rose, and Sofia who lovingly refer to him as "Papa".

John will be interred at Idaho Veterans Cemetery Friday, August 7th. Donation in lieu of flowers to the Warhawk Air Museum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store