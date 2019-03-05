J. John Veenstra

1930 - 2019

Jelle Jan ( J. John) Veenstra 89, was born February 21, 1930 and joined his loved ones in heaven March 1, 2019 with his family by his side.

John grew up on the family dairy in California, and served in the Korean War. In 1952 he married Alice Muir and was blessed with 3 sons. In 1962 the entire family moved to Emmett, ID to begin the "Upper Bench Ranch" Saga with his parents John & Margaret, brother Dirk and Dianne, sister Peggy and families. John and Dirk took a lot of pride in their cattle, crops and entire ranching operation, which was admired by many!

He was active in the Elks Lodge, Jay Cee's, hunting and auto racing. John was very proud of his Dutch heritage. He built and raced many championship winning cars.

John was preceded in death by his parents; sister; wife, Alice and son, Jim.

He is survived by sons Rick (Cammi) and Bob; brother, Dirk; grandsons, Cody, Michael and Matthew along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family would like to thank the awesome crew at the Cottages of Emmett and Signature Hospice for the thankless hours of continued kindness to our father. You can't fake this type of compassion to our wonderful end of life caregivers!

Donations may be made to PAL, Pet Adoption League of Emmett, the or .

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at the Chapel. Burial will be in the Emmett Cemetery. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 5, 2019