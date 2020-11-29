John W. Ashby

August 14, 1928 - November 12, 2020

Boise, Idaho - John W. Ashby, of Boise, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. John was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was 92.

John was born on August 14, 1928 in Smethport, PA. He enlisted in the US Army in May of 1946 and transferred to the US Air Force in 1949 as a Senior Construction Equipment Operator. John married Billie in 1952. They were married 32 years until she passed away of complications due to cancer. John continued his career in construction to where he became a Marine Heavy Equipment Construction Manager. He worked for the Morrison-Knudsen (MK) Company for 25 years until he retired. While working on a site for MK, John met Mary Lou. Knowing they were meant for each other, they married in 1989 and have been married ever since. John, not able to sit still, began his own construction consulting firm. One of John's most famous quotes was, "All I have in this world to offer is my experience; Take what you want and throw the rest out". He was always willing to share his words of wisdom to anyone who was willing to listen. John loved his spaghetti westerns and was an avid reader. He most always had a book in his hands. Being the decisive guy he was, John knew if he liked the book within the first few pages. If the book didn't live up to his expectations the book was never looked at again. John was a very strong willed man with a soft heart. He will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, his sisters Martha Ambrosi and Barbara (Alma) Klemm, his brother, Richard Ashby. John is also survived by his son, Alan Ashby, step sons, Jason Wendt and Evan Wendt and all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister Phelinna Trepani.





