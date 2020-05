Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

Koelsch. Fr. John W., 88, of Jerome passed away May 3, 2020 at a local care facility. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. John's Cathedral, Boise, with graveside committal concluding at Morris Hill Cemetery, Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store