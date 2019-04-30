John W. Mier

1945-2019

John W. Mier passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center after a long battle with cancer at the age of 73.

Born in Jackson, Minnesota to Raymond E. Mier and Twyla E. Mier (Zimmerli), John was a graduate of the Class of 1963 of Jackson High School. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force, from which he retired with the rank of Master Sargent after 26 years of service. Upon leaving the Air Force, John worked for 18 years for Micron before retiring early.

Serving his country enabled him to travel the world, mostly in Asia, where John was able to meet the love of his life Chiyoko, while serving in Japan. Married for nearly 49 years, they had two children: Wade and Sarah.

An avid science fiction and fantasy reader John passed on his love of reading to both his children. He enjoyed driving and exploring and would always take the opportunity to check things out wherever he was. He also loved playing with new technology- from computers to tablets to stereo systems. While he enjoyed using his surround sound system to listen to concerts, he also enjoyed the quieter moments of watching something together with his wife and family, or hanging out with family and friends.

John is survived by his wife Chiyoko of Boise, ID; son Wade and his fiance Lindsay Hegner of Eagan, MN; daughter Sarah and her fiance Aaron Sanders of Boise, ID; brother Walter and his wife Cheryl of Spirit Lake, IA; sister Janice and her husband Larry of Trimont, MN; brother Richard of Jackson, MN; sister Ruth and husband Pat of Tucson, Arizona; brother-in-law Bob of Bloomington, MN; and two sister-in-laws Meiko and Kimiko of Tokyo, Japan. John was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Twyla Mier, and his sister Linda Cassens.

A ceremony to commit his ashes will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Plans to gather following the ceremony to share stories and celebrate his life are in the process of being made. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to help with expenses. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary