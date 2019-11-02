|
John W. McCoy
1938 - 2019
John Walter McCoy, 81, of Featherville and Mountain Home, passed away after a brave battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at a local care facility. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Elks Lodge in Mountain Home.
Donations to John's memory can be made to Pine-Featherville EMS, 385 N. Alpine, Pine, Id 83647, or to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, c/o in memory of John W. McCoy, Salt Lake City, Utah.
see full obit at rostfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 2, 2019