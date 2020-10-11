John Wesley Anderson

December 9,1948 - April 5, 2020

Our family announces the passing of our loving husband and father, John W. Anderson. He passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1948 to Ivar and Lois Anderson in Eugene, Oregon. John grew up in Eugene, Oregon. He attended Sheldon High School, where he was on the football team and enjoyed other extra-curricular activities.





John went on to receive his BS in Economics from the University of Oregon, where he graduated in 1971. He is a huge Ducks fan. In 1972, John married Linda Lane. They just celebrated 48 years of marriage this past January. After graduated from college, he became a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, where he became a Captain and flew the EC-121 Warning Star (Super Constellation). He was based at McClellan Air Force base in Sacramento, California. He was in the Air Force from 1972-1977. He loved flying and serving his country. He was proud to serve his country during the Vietnam War and made several trips to Thailand. During the middle of his time in the Air Force, in 1975, he earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration from Golden Gate University. John had a strong desire to impact the community around him for the better. As a result, he decided to separate from the Air Force in 1977, and enter public life.



In February of 1977, they had their daughter Tara. Through the years, John enjoyed playing basketball and softball with her. He would stay out with her playing sports until it would get dark. He loved spending time with his daughter. As a family, we enjoyed traveling and exploring different cultures. One of our favorite places we would go was Maui, Hawaii. We also enjoyed camping at Redfish Lake. We would take our boat to the end of the lake and dock it and take this hike up to Lily Pad Lake. It was one of our traditions, every time we camped at Redfish Lake.



From 1977-1980, he served the State of Oregon in the Department of Veteran Affairs as a unit supervisor and area supervisor, in Pendleton, Oregon. He enjoyed his time serving fellow veterans. In 1980, he decided to pursue his passion aviation, by becoming the Airport Manager of the Pendleton Municipal Airport from 1980-1984. He was also on several boards and committees during this time period. Oregon Airport Management Association, Secretary/Treasurer, Vice President and President. 1980-present: Northwest Chapter AAAE, board of directors 1986-1992, Vice President, 1989, President, 1990. He was also a member of Mainstreet Cowboys.

In 1984, John and his family moved to Boise, Idaho. He became the Director of Airport Operations for Boise Air Terminal from 1984-1988. In 1988, John became the Airport Director at Boise Air Terminal. He served as the Airport Director from 1988-1996. From 1996-2006, he served as Director for the Department of Aviation and Public Transportation. He, along with others help build the existing Boise Airport. He was very proud of this achievement. He also served on the following committees/organizations: Member of the Mayor's Budget Committee; American Association of Airport Executives, Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.); Member, Leadership Boise, Boise Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Capital City Kiwanis Club.



From 2007-13, John worked for the City of McCall as their Airport Director. From 2014-2017, he was an Aviation Consultant for T/O Engineers. He loved being able to offer his knowledge and expertise about aviation and airport operations/management.



During his retirement years, John and Linda enjoyed spending time at their winter home in Sun Lakes, AZ. The summer months, they would spend at their cabin at Meadowcreek. He was able to play golf year-round. He also enjoyed boating on the lake and taking rides in his razor.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Tara Anderson of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Ivar Anderson (Nancy) of Alameda, California and nephews, Ian and Bjorn Anderson and their families. Brother in law, William Lane (Nancy) of Whidbey Island, WA.

A small ceremony of family and friends was held April 13, 2020, with full military honors and flag presentation.

He was laid to rest on the hill at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, ID 83714.



