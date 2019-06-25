Home

Rost Funeral Home - McMurtrey Chapel
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
(208) 587-0612
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Christian & Baptist Church
Mountain Home, ID
Resources
John W. Tegarden
1932 - 2019
John W. Tegarden, 86, of Mountain Home, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Christian & Baptist Church in Mountain Home. Cremation was under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
John was born to Ed and Letha Tegarden on July 5, 1932 in Cascade, Idaho, where he grew up and was schooled and then returned after serving 2 years in the Army (13 months of that was served in Korea). In 1958, John graduated from BJC. Spending most of his life in Idaho, John lived in Salmon, Burley, Coeur d' Alene and Hayden before moving to Mountain Home in 1993 to marry Dr. Donna Bell. After her passing in 1995, John remained in Mountain Home. On January 1, 1999, he married Lee Courtney whom he was married to for 20 years.
John was an active member of the American Legion Post 26 for 30 years and a member of the Christian & Baptist Church.
John is survived by his wife Lee, daughters Brenda Shepard, Ella (Mark) Fultz, Dr. Jacki (Josh) Tegarden and son Allen (Natalie) Tegarden all of Washington, 2 stepsons and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. John is preceded in death by both parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Memorials can be made in John's name to the Christian & Baptist Church at 265 N 4 E Mountain Home, Id. 83647 or the American Legion Post 26 at PO Box 126, Mountain Home, Id. 83647.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 25, 2019
