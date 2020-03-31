|
|
Johnna Eisenbarth
1946 - 2020
Johnna Eisenbarth, age 73, passed away at her home in Caldwell on March 16. She was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Eisenbarth; her parents, Glendon and Lydia Clark; and her great grandson Ayden Arthur. She is survived by her stepmother, Leona Clark of Weiser; her sister, Glenda Clark of Washington, and her stepsister and stepbrother, Linda (Doug) Nelson of Boise and Mike Skow of Weiser; her daughters, Brandi Hancock of Nebraska, Bridget Miller of Washington, and Brook (Stephanie) Godwin of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Tamra Kolton, Teara (Matt) Zarate, Toria Seaman, Aidan Derby, Joshawa (Mariya) Miller, Natasha Miller, Skylie Naputi, Remington Naputi; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Johnna graduated from Weiser High School and later lived in many places throughout the United States, plus Puerto Rico. She and Royce spent much time visiting Haiti, and she enjoyed the adventure of seeing new places and living in different cultures. She loved spending time with her precious family, her dogs, and decorating and updating her various homes. Her faith was very important to her, and she greatly appreciated fellowshipping with her church friends. No services will be held due to COVID-19. Thank you to Pastor Matt Henry from Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church in Meridian for his comfort and guidance. Thank you to Flahiff Funeral Chapel and The Caldwell Ambulance crew for their assistance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a mission that Johnna loved and supported, Heart4Haiti, c/o Immanuel Lutheran Church, 605 South Walnut Street, Seymour, IN 47274.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020