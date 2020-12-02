Johnnie Mae Clark

October 26, 1930 - November 16, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Johnnie Mae (Gibson) Clark died on November 16th, 2020. She was born on October 26th, 1930 in McLean, Texas, to John and Hattie Gibson. When she was just three, the family joined the great Dust Bowl exodus to California.

Older siblings were her brother AJ and sister, Jenny Novella, and she was followed by two younger sisters, June and Norma Jo. Sadly, this family is survived only by June with whom Johnnie was very close.

Johnnie had an itinerant upbringing that moved her to many California towns. In 1946 the Gibson family arrived in Oakdale where Johnnie met the love of her life, Samuel Marvin Clark, a recently returned Navy veteran. They were at once inseparable and they married in 1947.

Sam used his GI Bill to attend the California College of the Arts. Johnnie too started her role as mother, caring for their first child Michael Barry Clark in 1948.

Sam graduated and began to grow professionally in his career. So too did the family grow with the addition of a daughter, Cynthia Lorraine Clark in 1951. She was just four when they moved to Concord, CA.

Amazingly, Johnnie found time to be an avid volunteer in her community while still ensuring a delicious dinner on the table every night.

The family moved to Boise in 1970 when Sam accepted a job as Art Director with Boise Cascade. Johnnie continued a lifetime of learning new things from gardening and canning to transcendental meditation and consciousness raising groups for women.

Perhaps her most fulfilling endeavor began in 1978 when April Shannon Clark was born; then she was Grannie. Two years later came Samuel Michael Clark. Lullabies, board games, trips to the park- she was never too busy for a chance to be with them. She instilled in them a sense of wonder and imparted doses of wisdom along the way.

Johnnie will be remembered for what she was most admired for in life-her generosity of spirit, her loving heart, and a radiant smile you could see from space. She was loved by all who knew her.

Her husband Sam has lost his best friend, his constant companion these last 73 years. Johnnie was preceded in death by their son Mike who died in 2017.

In the end she was surrounded by family. By her side was her husband and her sister, her daughter Cynthia, her grandson Sammy, her daughter-in-law Pamela Clark, her granddaughter April and her great-granddaughter Serenity Marie Greenleaf.

To know her was to love her. To be loved by her meant unending generosity and kindness, complete support, a listening ear, and a ready laugh. A life lived sharing such gifts is a life well spent.





