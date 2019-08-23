|
|
Johnny Joe Van Etten a.k.a Bing
1940-2019
Johnny was born on Christmas day in 1940 and died on August 16, 2019. He lived his life in contradictions…complicated and simple, tough and sensitive, harsh and loving, stubborn and patient, needing no attention yet wanting to be the center of attention. He lived his life big, constantly in motion, on his own terms, regardless of what anyone thought. When he committed to doing something, he was the very best at it. Although he rarely spoke about his time in the military, he took great pride in his service to his country. His Marine baseball hat was one of his prized possessions. Johnny was also a master welder. His skills were unmatched and highly sought after. He was a teacher and mentor to many in the sheet metal community. He was always eager to share his knowledge to ensure the standards of his trade were maintained. Johnny was an important member in the jet boating community building and rebuilding many boats around the world. He loved to go fast and seemed to have no fear. He also found joy in travel, BSU football and rebuilding cars.
Johnny's work ethic was like no other. He believed a man's word (and a firm handshake) was stronger than any contract. He protected the underdog. He had to have the last word. He loved to talk to anyone about politics. He could tell you stories for days. He was a tough guy on the outside but squishy sweet on the inside. People of all ages loved him. He couldn't pass up a piece of pie and took full advantage of the "all you can eat" shrimp specials. Once he made his mind up about something there was no changing it. And although sometimes it was hard for him to show it, he loved with all his heart.
Johnny is survived by his son David (Brandi) Van Etten and daughter Tina (Cameron) Lusk; his ex-wife and dear friend, Rosie "Red" Klein; his grandchildren, Lindsay, Logan (Kalie), Garret, Griffin, Sierra and Tony; his sister, Pearl Compton; three greatgrandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
His is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ellen McMikle, and his brother-in-laws John Compton and Mike McMikle.
A celebration of Johnny's life is scheduled for Monday, August 26th at 2pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery - 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID 83714.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 23, 2019